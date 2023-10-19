Group of people from across India seek to bring communities closer in north Kashmir

This heartwarming initiative is part of the “Mere Ghar Aa Ke Dekho” (visit my home, be my guests) campaign, led by the renowned social activist Shabnam Hashmi and her team at ANHAD (Act Now for Harmony and Democracy).

Sumita Hazarika, a practicing lawyer from Delhi, shared her experience of time spent with the families in the remote villages of Kupwara district as a remarkable one.

Sumita was deeply moved by the strong family values prevalent in Kashmir, particularly the joint family system, where people of all ages gather in the evenings to discuss everything from politics to daily life.

For Sumita and her fellow participants, the experience was an eye-opener, revealing the power of people-to-people contact in promoting understanding and unity.