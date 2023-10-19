Group of people from across India seek to bring communities closer in north Kashmir

Baramulla, Oct 18: In an era where division and discord sometimes seem to overshadow unity and harmony, a group of 25 diverse individuals from all corners of India embarked on a remarkable journey to northern Kashmir.
Their mission? To experience firsthand the warmth, hospitality, and culture of the rural communities in the region, with the goal of breaking down societal barriers and misconceptions.
This heartwarming initiative is part of the “Mere Ghar Aa Ke Dekho” (visit my home, be my guests) campaign, led by the renowned social activist Shabnam Hashmi and her team at ANHAD (Act Now for Harmony and Democracy).
Sumita Hazarika, a practicing lawyer from Delhi, shared her experience of time spent with the families in the remote villages of Kupwara district as a remarkable one.
Sumita was deeply moved by the strong family values prevalent in Kashmir, particularly the joint family system, where people of all ages gather in the evenings to discuss everything from politics to daily life.
For Sumita and her fellow participants, the experience was an eye-opener, revealing the power of people-to-people contact in promoting understanding and unity.
“It’s a stark contrast to the prevailing image of Kashmir as a tourist destination, where visitors often only see the well-known spots and have limited interaction with the local population,” she said
The visitors were from Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Kochi, Mewat, Ahmedabad, Kutch and Varanasi including management, hospitality professionals, entrepreneurs, physicians, psychologists, lawyers, gender experts, teachers, artists and activists.
Shabnam Hashmi, the driving force behind ANHAD and the “Mere Ghar Aa Ke Dekho” campaign, believes that the key to building bridges and fostering understanding is to bring communities together.
She said the initiative’s core objective is to shatter the social barriers constructed over time and dispel misconceptions that exist between different communities.
She said some fringe elements in different communities are trying to disturb the peace between the communities, however, the people of India are wise enough and they did not become prey to their nefarious designs.
In a world where divisive narratives can breed prejudice and hate, Shabnam Hashmi emphasised the importance of direct and positive interactions. She highlighted the power of sharing meals, engaging in open conversations, and experiencing the warmth of a home in creating lasting friendships that can stand as a bulwark against divisive forces.
“People to people contact is the most important way of understanding societies,” says Hashmi, emphasizing the need for such initiatives in the current socio-political climate.
She envisions a larger canvas for this campaign, especially at a time when misconceptions are growing between different segments of society.
Hashmi is determined to ensure that the idea of India is not hijacked by fringe elements in society.