Growing canine population increases cases of dog-bites in Kashmir

Data procured from Anti-Rabies Clinic at SMHS Hospital shows that Srinagar district is the worst affected withy dog bites. The district with 17 lakh population, according to the last census, has had 4912 people suffering dog bites between April 2022 and March 2023. This accounts for over 70 percent of cases of canine bites in Kashmir. On an average, over 13 people suffer dog bites every day in district Srinagar.

In the 12 months between January 2022 and December 2022, 4695 dog bite cases were registered at the ARC. On the face value, there appears to be nearly 50 percent increase in reported cases, however, experts believe that the data needs more details as many dog bite cases are now currently being tackled at Anti Rabies Clinics at new medical colleges in north and south Kashmir. There is a clear spike, although the rise could be higher than what figures reveal.