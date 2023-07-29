Growing unemployment | Saifuddin Soz urges LG to take effective measures
Srinagar, July 29: Former union minister Prof Saifuddin Soz today urged the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to take effective measures to deal with the growing unemployment problem.
In a statement, he said, “The people of J&K State are genuinely worried about the enormous increase of unemployment, especially among the educated youth in the J&K State. An unofficial survey has recently put the figure of unemployed youth in the state at more than six lakhs.The survey has been already published in news papers.”
Soz stated that it is a worrisome situation as people feel aghast that the higher institutions of learning are only adding to the ranks of jobless youth whose families are faced with a miserable situation for which they have no solution at all.
“I would strongly urge the Lt Governor to find a method of reaching the concerned families and bring some relief to such families. I would also suggest that till the government finds a workable solution, the government. may offer unemployment allowances to the concerned families. This will be a gesture of relief from the LG Administration. LG could also institute a High Level Expert Committee to identify measures required to tackle this problem, permanently,”he said.