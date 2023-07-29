Growing unemployment | Saifuddin Soz urges LG to take effective measures

In a statement, he said, “The people of J&K State are genuinely worried about the enormous increase of unemployment, especially among the educated youth in the J&K State. An unofficial survey has recently put the figure of unemployed youth in the state at more than six lakhs.The survey has been already published in news papers.”

Soz stated that it is a worrisome situation as people feel aghast that the higher institutions of learning are only adding to the ranks of jobless youth whose families are faced with a miserable situation for which they have no solution at all.