GSPFP to run sustained anti-narcotics campaign in Kashmir

The Pune based foundation is also organising a pan-India event here and will act as bridge of harmony and peace between Kashmiris and the rest of India by promoting communal harmony and national integration.

This was stated by Dr Anant Bhagwat , President and Founder of GSPFP, during a press conference here. “Narcotic -terror and drugs is become a huge menace day by day,” Dr Bhagwat said. “There is need to work on de-addiction on a war footing as it was ruining the lives of youth of Kashmir, this issue was also raised by a media friend.”