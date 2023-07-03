GSPFP to run sustained anti-narcotics campaign in Kashmir

Srinagar, July 3: Voicing its concern over rising drug and narcotics in Kashmir, Global Strategic Policy Foundation Pune (GSPFP) has decided to run a sustained campaign against menace in the Valley in coming weeks.
The Pune based foundation is also organising a pan-India event here and will act as bridge of harmony and peace between Kashmiris and the rest of India by promoting communal harmony and national integration.
This was stated by Dr Anant Bhagwat , President and Founder of GSPFP, during a press conference here. “Narcotic -terror and drugs is become a huge menace day by day,” Dr Bhagwat said. “There is need to work on de-addiction on a war footing as it was ruining the lives of youth of Kashmir, this issue was also raised by a media friend.”
He informed that the foundation carried out various programmes across valley earlier. “Last year we went to schools, other institutions and made the people aware of this menace,” he said adding that the awareness programmes were held across the districts of Kashmir. “Even we visited border towns and people were cooperative and we expect more cooperation.”
Dr Bhagwat said that reports of narco-terror and other drug abuse in J&K and generated concern among like -minded people in Kashmir. “ The members of our foundation are retired Army Generals, IAS officers, IFS officer and retired ambassadors,” he said. “All the concerned.”
The foundation president said that Jammu and Kashmir Police is doing a commendable job to eradicate the menace. “But as a society we too have responsible and we will also be working to eradicate the menace in Kashmir.”
A pan-India event, Dr Bhagwat said would be organised in Kashmir in last week of August or first week of September where intelligentsia of country will participate. “ Our foundation (GSPFP) has always acted as a bridge of harmony and peace between Kashmiris and the rest of India by promoting communal harmony and National Integration,” he said adding that taking this good deed one step forward , the organisation has planned a major event in Kashmir in the near future where very important personalities from rest of India will address a gathering of Kashmiris from all walks of life.
Earlier an audio visual presentation was done to inform the present media persons about the various activities done in the past across rest of India in general and Kashmir in particular.
Dr Anant Bhagwat informed that the organisation has worked extensively in Kashmir in the past 3.5years in various fields of women empowerment, anti- narcotics movement, National Flag hoisting and unfurling in schools and public places.
He said that the youth of Kashmir were informed about the awareness of G20 program in India and in Kashmir in particular. Which Kashmiris whole heartedly welcomed. Dr Bhagwat informed the media that GSPFP has already got its footprints in foreign countries like UK and USA. But GSPFP preferred concentrating on working in India first and consolidate and later venture outside India.
Besides, Dr Anant Bhagwat , President and Founder of GSPFP, others present during press conference included Manoj Goyal ( Treasurer ) , Zafar Lari ( National Coordinator) and John Verghese (Secretary).