Gujarat conman case: All eyes on inquiry report of Div Com Kashmir

Srinagar, Apr 26: As the Police investigations are going on in full swing to probe the Gujarat conman's visit to Kashmir, all eyes are on the inquiry report of the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir who was appointed as the inquiry officer to investigate the matter.
The government ordered a probe to investigate various aspects related to visits of Gujarat conman Kiran Patel to Kashmir during the past months and security arrangements made during his visit.
On March 29 the Additional Chief Secretary Home Department, Raj Kumar Goyal ordered a probe into conman's visit to Kashmir, and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri was appointed as inquiry officer to look into the matter.
As per the order, the inquiry officer was entrusted to identify the "lapses" on the part of the officials concerned and submit a detailed report to the government.
The inquiry report, as per the government order, was to be submitted within a week's time. However, around four weeks have passed but authorities are tight-lipped on the issue.
A top officer in civil administration told Greater Kashmir that the government will take action against the erring officers on the basis of the probe done by the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir.
"Government is serious about the matter as it is a matter of concern how the conman managed Z security and visited forward posts at LoC. There are reports he has met many senior officers of Police and civil administration as well. All these issues will be probed and action will be taken by the government," the officer said.
Gujarat conman who had been operating in the region for several months, has reportedly duped several locals using various fraudulent schemes.
As already reported, the J&K Police has registered an FIR No 19 of 2023 against him at Police Station Nishat for criminal intention and indulging in activities within the jurisdiction of this police station and other parts of Kashmir and by employing a high degree of forged means.
Patel, through his fraudulent means, managed his stay in Room No 1107 at Hotel Lalit and was spotted at various sensitive locations in his videos and pictures, which are viral on various social media networking sites.
While Patel continues to remain in Police custody, the Kashmir Police have arrested another accused in connection with a high-profile case registered against Gujarat conman in Police station Nishat.
The accused has been identified as Piyush Bhai son of Kanti Bhai from Ahmedabad Gujarat, owner of a printing press registered as Ankagsha Creation in Gujarat.
Piyush has been arrested for printing fake visiting cards and an FIR number 25 of 2023 stands registered at Police station Nishat against him.
Amid the ongoing Police investigations, all eyes are on the inquiry report of the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir.
When contacted, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri refused to comment on the issue. He did not divulge any information about whether the inquiry report was submitted to the government or not.