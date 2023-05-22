Gujarat couple dies in Pahalgam rafting mishap

Anantnag, May 22: A couple from Gujarat died in a rafting boat accident at Pahalgam in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday.
Police sources said that due to fast-blowing winds, a rafting boat capsized in river Laddar.
They said the bodies of a Gujarat couple were retrieved by rescue operation teams while a woman from Mumbai was rescued whose condition is stated to be critical.
The deceased couple has been identified as Patil Sharmilaben and her husband Petel Bhikhabhai Ambalal, residents of Saijapurbogha, Ahmadabad Gujarat.
The Mumbai tourist whose condition is serious and undergoing treatment at GMC Anantnag has been identified as Muskan Khan wife of Parveen Sheikh.
Police have taken cognizance of the incident and registered a case under relevant sections of law.