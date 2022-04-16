Gujarat tourist dies of cardiac arrest in Gulmarg

Gulmarg, Apr 16: A tourist from Gujarat died of cardiac arrest in the world-famous ski resort Gulmarg of Kashmir Valley.
Police sources said that a 71-year-old tourist from Gujrat complained of chest pain. He was shifted from the hotel to Primary Health Centre Gulmarg where doctors referred him to Tangmarg Hospital.
He was declared dead on arrival by the doctors in Tangmarg. As per a statement of doctors, the preliminary cause of death is cardiac arrest. The deceased has been identified as Bharatbhia Pareek son of late Ishwarbhai Pareek of Jamnagar Gujarat.