Gujjar and Bakerwal Mela celebrated with fanfare in Kupwara

Kupwara, Oct 8: Army Sunday organised Gujjar and Bakerwal Mela at Keegam area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district with the aim to build bond with the nomadic tribes as well as to encourage sense of belongingness.
Gujjar & Bakarwal Mela was an arrangement of cultural and sports activities performed by locals and school children. The Mela commenced with a horse race followed by cultural performances from school students of various schools of the area.
During the event various fun filled activities and games were also organised. Locals were enthusiastically engaged and numerous stalls from horticulture and handicraft department were also set up.
During Mela medical camp and Agnipath scheme awareness info cell was also established.
The Mela was attended by various famous local dignitaries including DDC Natnussa Advocate Zahoor Ahmad, government officials and important personalities from the Gujjar community. Mela witnessed a footfall of around 1150 locals.
The mela left a lasting impression on large audience who witnessed this event. The school staff and locals hailed the opportunity given to the youth to hone their hidden talents in different games and cultural programmes.