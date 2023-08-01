Gujjar, Bakerwal leaders’ plea to govt

In a statement, they said,“The widespread protests by Gujjar-Bakerwal tribe and unrest in the community across the Union Territory of J&K are grave developments.” “Protests by Gujar-Bakerwal tribe against the Union Government and UT Administration is an aberration and we are deeply concerned and utterly bewildered by the prevailing situation,” said the statement .

“We would appeal and urge the Union Government and the UT Administration to sincerely and proactively engage with them and address the genuine concerns of Gujjar-Bakerwal tribe about their legitimate rights and welfare,” it said.