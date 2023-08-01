Gujjar, Bakerwal leaders’ plea to govt

Srinagar, Aug 1: Senior Gujjar and Bakerwal leaders have appealed the centre and J&K government to sincerely and proactively engage with their tribe to address their genuine concerns.
In a statement, they said,“The widespread protests by Gujjar-Bakerwal tribe and unrest in the community across the Union Territory of J&K are grave developments.” “Protests by Gujar-Bakerwal tribe against the Union Government and UT Administration is an aberration and we are deeply concerned and utterly bewildered by the prevailing situation,” said the statement .
“We would appeal and urge the Union Government and the UT Administration to sincerely and proactively engage with them and address the genuine concerns of Gujjar-Bakerwal tribe about their legitimate rights and welfare,” it said.
They also requested the Union Government to arrive at participative decisions on sensitive issues that have potential of disturbing inter- community relations in J&K.
The leaders who have issued statement include Choudhary Mohammad Akram Lassanvi, Ch Qamar Hussain, Ch Javed Ahmed Rana, Ajaz Ahmed Khan, Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali ,and Mian Altaf Ahmed Larvi.