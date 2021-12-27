Gulmarg covered in white blanket as Kashmir higher reaches receive fresh snowfall

Mughal road, connecting shopian with Poonch and Rajouri districts as well as Kishtwar-Sinthan road are closed.

According to news agency GNS, 3 inches of fresh snowfall had accumulated this morning around Razdan top and other adjoining areas, leading to the closure of the Bandipora-Gurez highway.

Reports of 2 inches snowfall was recorded in Kishtwar—Machial (2 inches), Ishtayari (3 inches) Marwah (3 inches) and Warwan (6 inches).

Reports from Kupwara said that Machil recorded 5 inches, Z Gali (7 inches) Firkantop (6 inches) and Sadna top (7 inches) while it was still snowing.