Gulmarg freezes at minus 10.4°C as cold wave intensifies in Kashmir

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K, recorded a low of minus 2.3°C against last night’s 1.4°C.

Kashmir is presently under the grip of 40-day long harshest period of winter, known locally as ‘Chillai Kalan, which started from December 21. It is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ and a 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.

The mercury settled at the world famous resort of Gulmarg at minus 10.4°C against minus 9.4°C on the previous night.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, had a low of 0.6°C against minus 0.4°C on the previous night, he said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 6.6°C against minus 7.9°C on previous night, he said.