Gulmarg’s tour guides, other call on Ghulam Hassan Mir

Under the new guidelines, tourist guides accompanying visitors have been deprived of a free ride to the 2nd phase of the gondola (cable car) while they are providing their services to tourists. Moreover, ski guides and professional photographers are no longer entitled to free passes for their movements while providing tourist services at this world-famous ski resort. A press release said.

The delegation members, comprising tourist guides and other stakeholders, met Ghulam Hassan Mir and apprised him that the fresh directives by the management of Cable Car Corporation are causing tremendous hardships to them while they serve tourists, and eventually these new rules pose a significant threat to their livelihoods. They demanded that the previous system be restored, which allowed tourist guides a free ride to the 2nd phase of the gondola and provided passes to ski guides and photographers.