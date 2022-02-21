Gulshan Cultural Forum Kashmir organises event

Srinagar, Feb 21: A function was organised by Gulshan Cultural Forum Kashmir at Badran Magam in Centeral Kashmir’s Budgam District.
The educationists and literary figures explained the importance, need and promotion of mother Language. The event was presided over by Educationist and President of Gulshan Cultural Forum Kashmir Syed Bashir Kausar. Leading writer, poet and cultural activist Gulshan Badrani delivered the keynote address. The event was attended by a large number of students who participated in essay completion and quiz.
An essay and quiz competition was also held on the occasion. Prizes were awarded to the participants who achieved the privileged positions. Mehaka Ashraf, Alia Manzoor and Quratul Ain won first, second and third positions respectively in the essay writing competition while as Fauzia Nabi, Nahila Bilal and Tabassum Ashraf won first, second and third positions in the quiz competition. Sets of Kashmiri books were presented to many more privileged participants as an incentive.