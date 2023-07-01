Gund town faces drinking water shortage

According to the locals, with increase in temperature, many areas in Gund are facing acute scarcity of drinking water . Inhabitants of new colony Gund said that their area is facing acute shortage of water from last one month.

"We are facing water shortage from last one month, adding that the employees of the Jal Shakti department posted in the area are paying no heed to their problems" a local inhabitant said. The inhabitants said for past many weeks they are not receiving drinking water through the pipes laid by the Jal Shakti department, adding that the water crisis have hit almost the entire town, adding that the employees of Jal Shakti posted in the area are not paying heed to the people grievances.