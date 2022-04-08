Kashmir

Gunfight breaks out between militants and security forces in Bijbehara

Internet snapped in parts of Anantnag district as a precautionary measure, said an official
Srinagar, April 08: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in the Bijbehara area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday, police said.

Reports said a joint team of Police and army's 03RR launched a cordon and search operation in Srihama Srigufwara.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight, reported news agency GNS.

A police spokesman confirmed the exchange of fire between militants and security forces through a tweet.

Meanwhile, Internet has been snapped in some parts of Anantnag as a precautionary measure, it added.

