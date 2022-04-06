Gunfight breaks out between militants and security forces in Shopian

Kashmir

Gunfight breaks out in Shopian village in south Kashmir
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, April 06: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Haripora Imam Sahib area of South Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday.

As per news agency GNS, a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Haripora.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, triggering off a gunfight.

It said that a senior police officer confirmed the exchange of fire between the militants and security forces.

Quoting sources, it said two to three militants are believed to be trapped.

