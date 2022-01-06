Gunfight breaks out in central Kashmir's Chadoora

Srinagar Jan 6: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Zolwa area of Chadoora in central Kashmir's Budgam district on Thursday night.
"Encounter has started at Zolwa Kralpora Chadoora area of #Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.
The encounter broke out shortly after security forces cordoned the area following inputs about the presence of militants there.
It was not immediately known as to how many militants are trapped in the area.