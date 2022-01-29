Gunfight breaks out in Chrar-e-Sharif, two militants likely trapped

Srinagar, Jan 29: An encounter broke out between militants and a joint team of police and army in the Chrar-e-Sharif area of central’s Budgam district on Saturday night, police said.
“Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” a police spokesman said in a tweet.
Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that two local militants are believed to be trapped.
A joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Charar-e-Sharif following credible inputs about the presence of militants in the area.
As soon as joint team approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, triggering off an encounter.
Pertinently, another encounter is underway between militants and security forces in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.