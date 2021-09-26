Gunfight breaks out in north Kashmir's Bandipora

Srinagar, Sep 26: An encounter broke out between militants and the security forces in Watrina village on the outskirts of Bandipora town in north Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.
"#Encounter has started at Watnira area of #Bandipora. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," tweeted a police spokesman.
An official said that Army’s 14 RR, Police and CRPF launched a joint cordon and search operation in the area following inputs about the presence of at least two militants.
He said the hiding militants opened fire as the forces approached the suspected spot, leading to a gunfight.
Locals sources confirmed to Greater Kashmir that an exchange of fire was on between the two sides.