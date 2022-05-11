Gunfight breaks out in north Kashmir's Bandipora

Srinagar May 11: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Salinder forest area in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Wednesday.
"Encounter has started at Salinder forest area of #Bandipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.
The encounter is believed to have broken out after security forces cordoned the forest area following a tip off about the presence of militants.
The number trapped militants was not immediately known.