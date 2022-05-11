Kashmir

Gunfight breaks out in north Kashmir's Bandipora

The number trapped militants was not immediately known.
Soldiers at gunfight site. [Representational picture]Mubashir Khan/ GK File
GK Web Desk

Srinagar May 11: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Salinder forest area in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Wednesday.

"Encounter has started at Salinder forest area of #Bandipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.

The encounter is believed to have broken out after security forces cordoned the forest area following a tip off about the presence of militants.

