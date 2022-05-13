Gunfight breaks out in north Kashmir's Bandipora

Srinagar May 13: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Brar Aragam area of North Kashmir's Bandipora district on Friday.
"Encounter has started at Brar (Aragam), area of #Bandipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.
It is said that two Pakistani LeT militants who recently infiltrated and escaped from an encounter on Wednesday at Salinder forest area have been trapped in the area.
The encounter is believed to have broken out after security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of militants.