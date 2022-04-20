Kashmir

3 soldiers, civilian injured as gunfight breaks out in north Kashmir’s Baramulla

Reports said two to three militants are trapped in the area
File photo
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, April 21: Three soldiers and a civilian suffered minor injuries in a gunfight in the Malwan area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday.

A police official said the gunfight broke out after joint parties of army, police and paramilitary forces launched a search operation in the Malwan area near Kunzer.

He said the operation was launched by the army and Budgam police following a tip off about the presence of militants.

There was no immediate official word on the number of militants trapped in the area.

However, three soldiers and a civilian suffered injuries in the initial firefight.

“Exact location of #encounter is #Malwah area. In the initial exchange of fire, 03 #soldiers & a civilian recieved minor injuries. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow: IGP Kashmir,” read a police tweet.

