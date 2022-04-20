3 soldiers, civilian injured as gunfight breaks out in north Kashmir’s Baramulla

Srinagar, April 21: Three soldiers and a civilian suffered minor injuries in a gunfight in the Malwan area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday.
A police official said the gunfight broke out after joint parties of army, police and paramilitary forces launched a search operation in the Malwan area near Kunzer.
He said the operation was launched by the army and Budgam police following a tip off about the presence of militants.
There was no immediate official word on the number of militants trapped in the area.
However, three soldiers and a civilian suffered injuries in the initial firefight.
“Exact location of #encounter is #Malwah area. In the initial exchange of fire, 03 #soldiers & a civilian recieved minor injuries. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow: IGP Kashmir,” read a police tweet.