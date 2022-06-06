Gunfight breaks out in north Kashmir's Sopore

Srinagar June 6: A gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in Panipora forest area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday evening, police said.
"Encounter has started at Panipora forest of #Zaloora area in #Sopore. Sopore Police & Army on job. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.
The encounter broke out shortly after the security forces cordoned the area following inputs about the presence of militants.
The number of trapped militants was not immediately known.