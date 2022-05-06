Gunfight breaks out in Pahalgam woods

Srinagar May 6: A gunfight broke out at Srichand Top forest in the Pahalgam area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday.
A police spokesman said the area falls east of Batkoot Pahalgam and that the police and security forces have cordoned off the woods.
"Encounter has started at Srichand Top (Jungle area), East of Batkoot #Pahalgam area of #Anantnag. Police and Army on job. Further details shall follow, " the spokesman said.
The number of trapped militants was not immediately known. Further details are awaited.