Gunfight breaks out in Shopian: Police

Srinagar, June 25: A gunfight between terrorists and security forces started late Saturday night in Shermal area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district, Police said.

A spokesman of Police said that a joint team of Police, Army, and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Shermal area of Shopian district.

“As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired at the forces, triggering a gunfight,” the Police spokesman said.

On June 15, one of the two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists killed in the Shopian encounter had been involved in the killing of bank manager Vijay Kumar from Kulgam district.

