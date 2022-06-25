Gunfight breaks out in Shopian: Police

Srinagar, June 25: A gunfight between terrorists and security forces started late Saturday night in Shermal area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district, Police said.
A spokesman of Police said that a joint team of Police, Army, and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Shermal area of Shopian district.
“As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired at the forces, triggering a gunfight,” the Police spokesman said.
On June 15, one of the two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists killed in the Shopian encounter had been involved in the killing of bank manager Vijay Kumar from Kulgam district.