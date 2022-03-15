Kashmir

Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Awantipora

The number of trapped militants was not immediately known.
Security forces at an encounter site in south Kashmir. [File photo]Photograph by Mir Wasim for Greater Kashmir
GK Web Desk

Srinagar Mar 15: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Charsoo area of Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday.

"Encounter has started at Charsoo area of #Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, " a police special spokesman said.

The encounter is believed to have broke out after the security forces cordoned the area following inputs about the presence of militants there.

