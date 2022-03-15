Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Awantipora

Srinagar Mar 15: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Charsoo area of Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday.
"Encounter has started at Charsoo area of #Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, " a police special spokesman said.
The encounter is believed to have broke out after the security forces cordoned the area following inputs about the presence of militants there.
The number of trapped militants was not immediately known.