Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Awantipora
Security forces at the site of an encounter. [Representational Picture]File: Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
'Killers of TV artist Amreeen Bhat trapped in the encounter'.
GK Web Desk

Srinagar May 27: A gunfight broke out between security forces and terrorists in Aganhanzipora area of Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday, police said.

"Encounter has started at Aganhanzipora area of #Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.

The encounter is believed to have broken out after security forces cordoned the area following a tip off.

Police said that the two LeT terrorists who killed TV artist Amreeen Bhat in Chadoora area of Budgam on Wednesday have been trapped in the encounter.

