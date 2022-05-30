Kashmir
Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Awantipora
The number of trapped militants wa not immediately known.
Srinagar May 30: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Rajpora Awantipora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday.
"Encounter has started at Rajpora area of #Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.
The encounter is believed to have broken out after security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of militants.
