Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Awantipora

Srinagar May 30: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Rajpora Awantipora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday.

"Encounter has started at Rajpora area of #Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.

The encounter is believed to have broken out after security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of militants.

The number of trapped militants wa not immediately known.

