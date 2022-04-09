Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Kulgam

Srinagar Apr 9: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Chaki Samad area of DH Pora in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday morning.
"Encounter has started at ChakiSamad, DH Pora area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.
This is the second encounter of the morning in south Kashmir.
Earlier, a gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Sirhama area of neighbouring Anantnag district.