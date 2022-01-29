Kashmir
Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Pulwama
Srinagar Jan 29: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Naira area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday evening.
"Encounter has started at Naira area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.
The encounter broke out soon after security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of militants there.
The number of trapped militants was not immediately known.