Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Pulwama

Srinagar Mar 10: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Naina Batpora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday.
"Encounter has started at Naina Batpora area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.
The encounter broke out shortly after security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of the militants there.
Two militants are believed to be trapped at the encounter site.