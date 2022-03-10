Kashmir

Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Pulwama

Two militants are believed to be trapped at the encounter site.
Security forces on standby at an encounter site. [Photo for representational purpose only].Mubashir Khan/GK File
Srinagar Mar 10: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Naina Batpora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday.

"Encounter has started at Naina Batpora area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.

The encounter broke out shortly after security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of the militants there.

