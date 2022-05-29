Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Pulwama

Srinagar May 29: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Gundipora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday afternoon.
A police spokesman said the encounter started after a specific input generated by Kulgam police.
The number of trapped militants was not immediately known.
"On the specific input of #KulgamPolice, #encounter has started at #Gundipora area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, " the police spokesman said.