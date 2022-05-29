Kashmir

Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Pulwama

A police spokesman said the encounter started after a specific input generated by Kulgam police.
Soldiers at gunfight site. [Representational picture]Mubashir Khan/ GK File
GK Web Desk

Srinagar May 29: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Gundipora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday afternoon.

The number of trapped militants was not immediately known.

"On the specific input of #KulgamPolice, #encounter has started at #Gundipora area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, " the police spokesman said.

Pulwama gunfight

