Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Shopian

Srinagar June 23: A gunfight broke out Wednesday afternoon between militants and security forces in Heff Shirmal village of south Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.

A police spokesperson while confirming the exchange of fire said that police and security forces have cordoned the area.

It was not immediately known as to how many militants are trapped in the area.

A police official told Greater Kashmir that the gunfight raged soon after a joint team of Army, CRPF and police cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of militants there.

The hiding militants opened fire on the search party this triggering an encounter, he said.

The exchange of fire was going on at the time this report was filed.