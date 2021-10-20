Kashmir
Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Shopian
The number of trapped militants or their affiliation were not immediately known.
Srinagar, October 20: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Dragad area of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday morning.
"Encounter has started at Dragad area of Shopian. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.
