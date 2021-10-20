Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Shopian
Army personnel during an armed combat with militants in south Kashmir's Shopian. [Representational Picture]Mir Wasim/GK File
Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Shopian

The number of trapped militants or their affiliation were not immediately known.
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, October 20: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Dragad area of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday morning.

"Encounter has started at Dragad area of Shopian. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.

