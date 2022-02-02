Kashmir

Militant killed as gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir’s Shopian: Police

“Encounter has started at Nadigam area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” said a police spokesman on Twitter.
Security forces at an encounter site in south Kashmir. [File photo]Photography by Mir Wasim for Greater Kashmir
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Feb 02: A militant was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Nadigam village of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, police said.

A police spokesman said that a militant was killed in the gunfight that broke out in Nadigam village.

A police official said that the gunfight broke out after the police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Nadigam village.

As the forces approached a suspected spot, the hiding militants opened fire which was retaliated, leading to an encounter, he said.

The identity of the slain militant was not immediately known. The operation is going on, said the official.

