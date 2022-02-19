Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Shopian

Srinagar Feb 19: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Chermarg area of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday morning.
"Encounter has started at Chermarg, Zainapora area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.
The encounter broke out shortly after the security forces cordoned the area folowing a tip off about the presence of militants there.
The number of trapped militants was not immediately known.