Kashmir

Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Shopian

The number of trapped militants was not immediately known.
Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Shopian
Representational pictureMubashir Khan/GK File
GK Web Desk

Srinagar Feb 19: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Chermarg area of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday morning.

"Encounter has started at Chermarg, Zainapora area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.

The encounter broke out shortly after the security forces cordoned the area folowing a tip off about the presence of militants there.

The number of trapped militants was not immediately known.

south Kashmir
Shopian gunfight

Related Stories

No stories found.