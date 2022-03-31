Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Shopian

Srinagar Mar 31: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Turkwangam area of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday night.
"Encounter has started at #Turkwangam area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.
The number of militants trapped at the encounter site was not immediately known.
The gunfight is said to have been triggered soon after security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of militants there.