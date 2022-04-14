Kashmir

Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Shopian

The encounter is said to have raged soon after the security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of militants there.
An army vehicle leaves encounter site after the gunfight in south Kashmir. [Representational picture]File/ Mir Wasim for Greater Kashmir
GK Web Desk

Srinagar Apr 14: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Zainapora area of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday afternoon.

"Encounter has started at Badigam, #Zainapora area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.

The encounter is said to have raged soon after the security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of militants there.

The number of trapped militants was not immediately known.

Shopian Encounter

