Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Shopian

Srinagar Apr 14: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Zainapora area of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday afternoon.
"Encounter has started at Badigam, #Zainapora area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.
The encounter is said to have raged soon after the security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of militants there.
The number of trapped militants was not immediately known.