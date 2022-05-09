Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Shopian

Srinagar, May 9: A gunfight reportedly broke out between militants and security forces in Shirmal Zainapora area of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday.
Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that a joint team of Police, Army's 44RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Heff Shirmal following inputs about the presence of militants.
As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.
As per the sources two militants are believed to be trapped in the area.