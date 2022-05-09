Kashmir
Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Shopian
The number of trapped militants was not immediately known.
Srinagar May 9: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Pandoshan area of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday evening.
"Encounter has started at Pandoshan area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.
The encounter is believed to have broken out after security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of militants there.
