Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Shopian, 3rd of the day in valley

The encounter broke out this evening in Tulran Imamsahab area of the district.
Security forces on standby near a gunfight site in Shopian. [Representational Picture]Mir Wasim/GK File
Srinagar Oct 11: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces at Tulran Imamsahab area of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday evening.

"Encounter has started at Tulran, Imamsahab area of Shopian. Police & Security Forces are on the job," a police spokesman said.
This is the third encounter in the valley and second in south Kashmir today.

A militant was killed in a gunfight at Khagund area of Verinag in Anantnag district during early hours today. In north Kashmir's Bandipora, police said a TRF militant allegedly involved in the killing of a local cab driver last week was killed in Gundjahangir area of the district this morning.

