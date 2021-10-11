Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Shopian, 3rd of the day in valley

"Encounter has started at Tulran, Imamsahab area of Shopian. Police & Security Forces are on the job," a police spokesman said.

This is the third encounter in the valley and second in south Kashmir today.



A militant was killed in a gunfight at Khagund area of Verinag in Anantnag district during early hours today. In north Kashmir's Bandipora, police said a TRF militant allegedly involved in the killing of a local cab driver last week was killed in Gundjahangir area of the district this morning.