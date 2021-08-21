Kashmir
Gunfight breaks out in Tral woods
The number of trapped militants was not immediately known.
Srinagar Aug 21: A gunfight broke out Saturday morning between militants and security forces in the upper reaches of Nagbaeran forest area of Tral, Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.
"Encounter has started in the upper reaches of #forest area of Nagbaeran Tral, Awantipora. Police and Army are on the job. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman tweeted.
