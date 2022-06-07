Kashmir

Gunfight rages in south Kashmir's Shopian

The number of trapped militants was not immediately known.
Srinagar, June 7: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Badimarg/Aloora area of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday.

"Encounter has started in the orchards of Badimarg/ Aloora area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.

The encounter is believed to have started after a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

