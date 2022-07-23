Gunfight underway in Kulgam

Srinagar July 23: A gunfight between terrorists and security forces is underway in the Qaimoh area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, Police said Saturday.
It said that a joint team of Police, Army, and CRPF after receiving information about the presence of terrorists launched a search operation in the Rampora area of Kulgam.
Police said that as the joint team of forces intensified searches towards the suspected spot, the terrorists fired at the party, which was retaliated, triggering a gunfight.