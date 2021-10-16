Kashmir

Gunfight underway in Pampore, top LeT commander trapped: police

Police said that Umar was involved in the killing of two cops in Srinagar on February 19 this year.
Gunfight underway in Pampore, top LeT commander trapped: police
Security forces near an encounter site in south Kashmir. [Representational Picture]Mir Wasim/GK File
GK Web Desk

Srinagar Oct 16: Top LeT commander Umar Mushtaq Khanday involved in the killing of two policemen in Srinagar in February has been trapped in an encounter in Pampore in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, police saidnon Saturday.

"LeT commander amongst top 10 terrorists namely Umar Mustaq Khandey who was involved in killing of two police personnel at Baghat Srinagar & other terror crimes trapped in Pampore Encounter, " IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said in a statement.

The encounter broke out in the early hours today after security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of Umar there. It was not immediately known whether any more militants are trapped in the encounter.

The two cops were shot dead at Baghat area of Srinagar on February 19. The attack was caught on a CCTV camera.

south Kashmir
Pampore gunfight
LeT commander

Related Stories

No stories found.