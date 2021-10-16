Gunfight underway in Pampore, top LeT commander trapped: police

"LeT commander amongst top 10 terrorists namely Umar Mustaq Khandey who was involved in killing of two police personnel at Baghat Srinagar & other terror crimes trapped in Pampore Encounter, " IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said in a statement.

The encounter broke out in the early hours today after security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of Umar there. It was not immediately known whether any more militants are trapped in the encounter.

The two cops were shot dead at Baghat area of Srinagar on February 19. The attack was caught on a CCTV camera.