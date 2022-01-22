Gunfight underway in Shopian, two militants trapped

Srinagar, January 22: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in the Kilbal area of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday.
Reports reaching GNS said that a joint team of Police and army's 34RR launched a cordon and search operation in Kilbal.
As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, triggering off a gunfight.
A senior police officer also confirmed the exchange of fire between militants and security forces.
As per sources, two militants are believed to be trapped.