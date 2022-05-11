Gunfight underway in south Kashmir's Bijbehara

Srinagar May 11: A gunfight broke out on Wednesday between militants and security forces in Marhama area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.
"#Encounter has started at Marhamaa #Bijbehara area of #Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.
@JmuKmrPolice
The number trapped militants was not immediately known.
The encounter is believed to have broken out after security forces cordoned the forest area following a tip off about the presence of militants.