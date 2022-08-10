Gunfight underway in Waterhail Budgam: police

Quoting ADGP Kashmir, he said three terrorists of TRF outfit including Lateef Rather were trapped in the area.

“03 #terrorists of #terror outfit LeT(TRF) including terrorist Lateef Rather trapped in ongoing #encounter. Terrorist Lateef is involved in several #civilian #killings including Rahul Bhat & Amreen Bhat,” said ADGP Kashmir in a tweet.