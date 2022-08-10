Kashmir

Gunfight underway in Waterhail Budgam: police

Three terrorists of TRF outfit trapped: ADGP
Army soldiers near the site of gunfight in Waterhail
Army soldiers near the site of gunfight in Waterhail Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Aug 9: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Waterhail village of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday, police said.

A spokesman said the gunfight broke out after the police and security forces launched a search operation in the village.

Quoting ADGP Kashmir, he said three terrorists of TRF outfit including Lateef Rather were trapped in the area.

“03 #terrorists of #terror outfit LeT(TRF) including terrorist Lateef Rather trapped in ongoing #encounter. Terrorist Lateef is involved in several #civilian #killings including Rahul Bhat & Amreen Bhat,” said ADGP Kashmir in a tweet.

gunfight
encounter

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com