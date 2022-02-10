Gunmen loot Rs 1.59 lakh from Shopian petrol pump

Srinagar, Feb 10: Three pistol-borne gunmen looted over Rs 1.59 lakh from a petrol pump in Shopian district of south Kashmir while burglars broke open donation box at venerated shrine of Hazrat Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani in Khanyar area of Srinagar and decamped with unknown amount of cash last night, officials said on Thursday.
Quoting a police official, news agency GNS reported that three pistol-borne persons forcibly took away cash of Rs 1,59,021 during night hours from a filling station at Harmain in southern Shopian district.
Back in Srinagar, burglars broke the donation box at the shrine of Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani, popularly known as ‘Dastgeer Sahib’ and decamped with the unknown amount of cash donated by the people, sources told GNS.
Separate cases have been registered and investigations taken up after into the twin incidents.