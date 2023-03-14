Gurez-Bandipora road opens for traffic

Bandipora, Mar 14: The Bandipora-Gurez road opened for traffic on Tuesday following the snow clearance operation completed on March 14 by the Border Road Organisation (BRO).
As per the order issued by the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Gurez, Mudasir Ahmad, the traffic on the road would ply from Wednesday March 15.
The order read: “As conveyed by BRO 56 RCC Bandipora snow clearance on Gurez Bandipora road has been completed and the road has been opened for traffic.”
It said, “Accordingly it is hereby ordered that one way traffic shall be allowed from March 15, 2023.”
However, the order specified that the traffic would ply on alternate days from Bandipora to Gurez and vice versa.
It has been mandatory for all the vehicles to only ply using anti-skid chains as according to the order, “No vehicle shall be allowed without anti-skid chains.”
It said that no overloaded vehicle (passenger vehicles and load carriers) would be allowed to move on the road while HMVs would not be allowed till further orders.
The machinery of BRO and its vehicles including ambulances would face no restrictions.
The cut off time for vehicles to pass TCPs in Bandipora and Kanzalwan in Gurez has been kept as 2 pm.
BRO 56 RCC have been asked to keep snow clearance machines along with manpower at designated locations and in case of adverse weather forecast, the road would remain closed.